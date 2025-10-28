Jennings reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Jennings was elevated for the third week in a row, turning two carries into 15 yards during garbage time while playing five offensive snaps in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns. Additionally, he played 12 snaps with the special-teams unit, recording one tackle on kick coverage. The running back will now have to be officially signed to the active roster in order to appear in another game with New England moving forward.