Jennings reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Jennings was elevated to the active roster for the second straight week, recording 18 yards on five carries in the late moments of Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans. The running back played nine snaps on offense, which matched TreVeyon Henderson in the contest, while Rhamondre Stevenson led the backfield with 49 offensive snaps. Additionally, Jennings logged eight snaps on special teams, and he can be elevated one more time before he'd have to be officially signed to the active roster.