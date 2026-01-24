Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.
Starting running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are both healthy and available for Sunday's contest, so the Patriots have decided to move forward without activating Jennings. The running back remaining on injured reserve will provide an additional roster spot that the team can allocate as they see fit.
