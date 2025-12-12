Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Ruled out for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bills.
Jennings remains in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and could not practice in any capacity in preparation for Sunday's game against Buffalo. With Jennings unavailable, both Craig Reynolds and D'Ernest Johnson will be candidates to be elevated from the practice squad and provide backfield depth versus the Bills.
