Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Ruled out with head injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (head) will not return to Monday's game against the Giants, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
Jennings exited the game early in the second quarter and was last seen headed into the locker room. It's unclear if he was diagnosed with a concussion, though additional details should emerge following the game. TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson should see a heavy workload for the rest of the game as the only healthy running backs that are active for the Patriots.
