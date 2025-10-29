The Patriots signed Jennings off the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

The Patriots elevated Jennings for the practice squad three times this season, so his addition to the active roster ensures that the second-year pro will continue to play with New England this season. He has served as the Patriots' RB3 behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, and Jennings has turned seven carries into 33 yards over his last two games. Jennings has also worked on special teams and should continue to serve that role while providing backfield depth now that he is on the 53-man roster.