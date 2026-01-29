Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Still on IR for now
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (concussion) was estimated as a full practice participant on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.
Jennings has been clear of concussion protocol for a week now, but he was kept on injured reserve for the AFC Championship at Denver to save a roster spot. With Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson both still healthy, there's no guarantee New England will activate Jennings for the Super Bowl.
