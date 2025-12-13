The Patriots are set to place Jennings (concussion) on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jennings entered the league's concussion protocol following the Patriots' Week 13 win over the Giants. Even with the Week 14 bye, Jennings wasn't cleared to return to practice this past week before being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills. His concussion is severe enough for him to warrant a multi-game absence, and with just four regular-season games left, Jennings won't be eligible to return until the playoffs should the Patriots qualify. D'Ernest Johnson was elevated from the practice squad Friday, and Rapoport relays that the veteran running back will be signed to the active roster in Jennings' absence.