Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Won't play vs. Texans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (concussion) has been ruled out for New England's divisional-round matchup versus the Texans on Sunday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.
Jennings managed to return to practice earlier in the week but will nonetheless remain on injured reserve for at least one more game. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since Week 15 and will look to make his return during the AFC Championship Game next week, should the Patriots defeat Houston.
More News
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: No restrictions Thursday•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Practice window opens•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Officially placed on IR•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: To be placed on injured reserve•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Ruled out for Week 15•