Jennings (concussion) has been ruled out for New England's divisional-round matchup versus the Texans on Sunday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Jennings managed to return to practice earlier in the week but will nonetheless remain on injured reserve for at least one more game. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since Week 15 and will look to make his return during the AFC Championship Game next week, should the Patriots defeat Houston.