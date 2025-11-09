Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Jennings thus finishes the contest with four carries for five yards. The Patriots play again Thursday night against the Jets, so Jennings' status for that game currently looks cloudy given the short turnaround. Given that Rhamondre Stevenson is still dealing with a toe injury, D'Ernest Johnson could end up backing up TreVeyon Henderson in Week 11.
