Brooks has an early lead to win New England's starting strong safety gig, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Brooks has been the last man standing at strong safety as of late, with Adrian Phillips having missed several days of practice and rookie second-round pick Kyle Dugger having been limited. The sixth-year veteran has only started one game in his career, but he is coming off a career-best 2019 campaign with New England, and the starting spot is wide open in the wake of Patrick Chung opting out for 2020.