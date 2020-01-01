Play

Brooks (groin) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Brooks missed Week 17's loss to the Dolphins after hitting the injury report the Friday prior to the game. His return for the first practice of the week suggests he has a shot to play in Saturday's Wild Card matchup against Tennessee.

