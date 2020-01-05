Patriots' Terrence Brooks: Ready for playoff opener
Brooks (groin) is officially active for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Brooks missed the regular-season finale with the groin issue but returned to practice as a limited participant this week. The 27-year-old should play his usual reserve role in the secondary Saturday.
