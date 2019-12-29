Play

Brooks (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Miami.

Brooks was a late addition to the injury report Friday after practicing in a limited fashion, and as evidenced by this news, couldn't knock the groin issue. With Brooks sidelined, Duron Harmon and Nate Ebner appear in line to see a slight uptick in snaps.

