Patriots' Tom Brady: Absent for start of workouts
Brady is unlikely to be a regular participant in the Patriots' offseason program, Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com reports.
Brady is traveling with his family in Qatar as the Patriots begin their offseason workout program Monday. He similarly missed part of the program in 2008, 2009 and 2010, back when he spent much of his offseasons in the Los Angeles area, per Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe. Brady's absence likely will add fuel to the rumors of discord between him and Bill Belichick, though the 40-year-old quarterback figures to join his teammates at some point in April or May. The Patriots lost left tackle Nate Solder (Giants), swing tackle Cameron Fleming (Cowboys) and wideouts Brandin Cooks (Rams) and Danny Amendola (Dolphins) during the offseason, while Rob Gronkowski -- who also is absent Monday -- still hasn't confirmed that he'll play another season. On the other hand, the Patriots expect to get wideouts Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell back from knee injuries that wiped out their entire 2017 campaigns, and they're armed with four of the first 63 selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. Brady should still have an above-average supporting cast whenever he shows up in New England.
