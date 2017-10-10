Patriots' Tom Brady: Absent from Tuesday practice

Brady wasn't on the field for the portion of Tuesday's practice made available to the media, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Brady was under duress for a good portion of the Patriots' 19-14 win over the Buccaneers in their last game Oct. 5 and absorbed some big hits throughout the night, but was able to finish out the contest and clear 300 yards passing for the fourth straight week. The Patriots haven't indicated that Brady sustained any sort of injury in the contest, suggesting his absence from Tuesday's session could have been maintenance related more than anything. New England will issue its first official injury report of the week following Wednesday's practice, so it may be worthwhile for Brady's fantasy owners to check back and see if the future Hall of Famer's name is included among the wounded.