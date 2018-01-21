Patriots' Tom Brady: Active for AFC championship

Brady (hand) is active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.

A bit of unexpected drama preceded this AFC decider as it pertains to Brady, who emerged from Wednesday's practice with a right hand injury. The Patriots, secretive as always, wouldn't elaborate on Brady's health throughout a week in which he followed a limited/DNP/limited practice regimen. During a press conference Friday, the quarterback was more or less mum about his availability, telling the media "we'll see." With his status confirmed, question marks still remain. Whether or not he wears a glove on his throwing hand, the game plan will foretell which Brady we see Sunday.