Patriots' Tom Brady: Active for AFC championship
Brady (hand) is active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.
A bit of unexpected drama preceded this AFC decider as it pertains to Brady, who emerged from Wednesday's practice with a right hand injury. The Patriots, secretive as always, wouldn't elaborate on Brady's health throughout a week in which he followed a limited/DNP/limited practice regimen. During a press conference Friday, the quarterback was more or less mum about his availability, telling the media "we'll see." With his status confirmed, question marks still remain. Whether or not he wears a glove on his throwing hand, the game plan will foretell which Brady we see Sunday.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: On track to start Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as questionable for AFC championship game•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Practices Friday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Spotted at practice Friday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as non-participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Present for practice Thursday•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...