Patriots' Tom Brady: Active Sunday
Brady (knee/illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The last time Brady missed a regular-season start due to injury was back in 2008, when he tore his ACL in Week 1. It's therefore no surprise to see him out there Sunday despite being limited at practice this past week with a knee issue and then skipping Friday's session due to an illness. He'll take aim at a Jets squad that has dropped four straight games, including a 41-10 loss to the Bills in Week 10. Helping Brady's cause is that the Patriots' Week 11 bye afforded the team's coaching staff extra time to draw up a game plan designed to help the team bounce back from a spotty effort in a 34-10 loss to the Titans on Nov. 11. Additionally, the return to action of Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) gives Brady another dangerous option to work with, particularly in the red zone.
