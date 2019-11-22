Patriots' Tom Brady: Added to Week 12 injury report

The Patriots list Brady (right elbow) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after the QB logged a limited practice Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brady's Friday addition to the Patriots' injury report is notable and his status will now need to be monitored in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. It remains to be seen if he's in real danger of missing the contest, but note that Jarrett Stidham is listed as Brady's top backup.