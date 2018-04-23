Patriots' Tom Brady: Agent expects him to play this season

Brady's agent, Don Yee, said that he expects the QB to play this coming season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "Tom's intentions have not changed," Yee relayed Monday. "He's consistently said he'll play beyond this contract and into his mid 40s, or until he feels he isn't playing at a championship level. I understand the constant speculation, but this is one point he's been firm about."

Until Brady, who is signed through 2019, confirms that he's 100 percent committed to playing in 2018 -- or alternatively his below-market value contract is adjusted -- his situation is worth monitoring, but we'd be shocked if the 40-year-old signal-caller walked away from the game at this stage. Meanwhile, star tight end Rob Gronkowski has also been coy about his playing status, but we fully expect the duo to be back at it for New England this coming season. Brian Hoyer is currently the only other QB on the Patriots' roster, but it's assumed that the team will address the position in this week's NFL Draft.