Patriots' Tom Brady: Another quiet performance in loss

Brady completed 19 of 36 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.

He added 20 rushing yards on two carries. The veteran quarterback once again wasn't able to get much going through the air -- he has failed to top 216 passing yards in three of the last four games and has thrown one or zero TDs in four of the last five. Brady showed up to his post-game interview with a large ice bag on his elbow, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network, a somewhat concerning development considering he was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report due to elbow soreness. With the Pats fighting to hang onto a first-round bye in the playoffs, however, it seems highly unlikely that Brady won't be under center for Week 15's tilt in Cincinnati.