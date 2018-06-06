Patriots' Tom Brady: Back on practice field
As expected, Brady participated in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, the Patriots' official site reports.
The same applies to star tight end Rob Gronkowski, with Brady now set to begin building his on-field rapport with his pass catchers, a group that includes newcomers such as Jordan Matthews, as well as returnees Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell, who are both bouncing back from injuries that kept them out of the mix in 2017.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Slated to participate in mandatory minicamp•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not present for OTAs•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Says he plans to play•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Agent expects him to play this season•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Expected to play in 2018•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Hasn't made 2018 status official•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie Tight End Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Dynasty Rankings for Rookie RBs
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.
-
Rookie QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the Dynasty value of the rookie quarterbacks.
-
Ranking AFC West schedules
Because their division boasts some good defenses, and they all play the NFC West and AFC North's...
-
Ranking AFC South schedules
The schedule-makers were kind to the AFC South, but they were particularly kind to one teal-colored...