Patriots' Tom Brady: Back on the practice field

As expected, Brady participated in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, the Patriots' official site reports.

The same applies to star tight end Rob Gronkowski, with Brady now set to begin building his on-field rapport with his pass catchers, a group that includes newcomers such as Jordan Matthews, as well as returnees like Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell, who are both bouncing back from injuries that kept them out of the mix in 2017.

