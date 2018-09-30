Patriots' Tom Brady: Back to normal in Week 4 win
Brady completed 23 of 35 passes for 274 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Patriots' 38-7 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Looking to redeem himself after an atypically poor game against the Lions in Week 3, Brady bounced back with a stellar performance in which he connected with seven different pass catchers, including Josh Gordon, who made his New England debut. Brady hooked up with the versatile trio of James White, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson for his three scores, and he put together a strong stat line despite losing Rob Gronkowski to an ankle injury during the contest. Looking ahead to a Thursday night matchup against the Colts, Brady will have Julian Edelman (suspension) back at his disposal, which would help offset a potential Gronkowski absence to an extent.
