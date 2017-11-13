Patriots' Tom Brady: Brilliant in Denver
Brady completed 25 of 34 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 41-16 victory over the Broncos.
Brady put the Patriots on top early and didn't ease up until he was subbed out in the closing minutes with his team nursing a 25-point lead. The 40-year-old is now on pace for nearly 5,000 passing yards -- which would mark the second-highest total in his illustrious career -- not to mention 34 touchdowns. Brady should make easy work of the Raiders in Week 11 against a talent-barren Oakland secondary that's yet to record an interception in 2017.
