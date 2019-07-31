Patriots' Tom Brady: Bulked up in offseason
Brady relayed Wednesday that he bulked up a bit in advance training camp, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. "I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more," Brady noted. "I worked pretty hard at that."
The QB, who the Patriots list at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, indicated that the strength he added this offseason has helped him in training camp thus far and hasn't come at the expense of his fluidity. Meanwhile, the QB -- who turns 42 next month -- continues to work at a high level, with no obvious signs of decline in his play. One thing he'll have to contend with this season is that he'll no longer have elite tight end Rob Gronkowski to throw to, but the team's offense still has enough weapons to be effective. Slot ace Julian Edelman is dealing with a thumb injury, but not expected to miss regular season time and promising first-round wideout N'Keal Harry has an opportunity to be an impact rookie. Additionally, New England boasts a deep and talented backfield headed by Sony Michel and James White and rounded out by Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris. It's a team context that figures to produce yet another winning season, but New England's balanced attack could slightly suppress Brady's fantasy ceiling. Note that his 570 passing attempts in 2018 were his fewest in a full season since 2010.
