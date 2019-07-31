Patriots' Tom Brady: Bulks up in offseason

Brady relayed Wednesday that he bulked up a bit in advance of training camp, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more," Brady noted. "I worked pretty hard at that."

The quarterback, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, indicated that the strength he added this offseason has helped him in training camp thus far and hasn't come at the expense of his fluidity. Meanwhile, Brady -- who turns 42 years old this weekend -- continues to work at a high level, with no obvious signs of decline in his play. One thing he'll have to contend with this season is that he'll no longer have elite tight end Rob Gronkowski as a security blanket, but the team's offense still has enough weapons to be effective. Slot ace Julian Edelman is dealing with a thumb injury, but he isn't expected to miss regular-season time, while promising first-round wideout N'Keal Harry has an opportunity to make an impact right away. Additionally, New England boasts a deep and talented backfield headed by Sony Michel and James White and rounded out by Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris. That team context should help lead New England to another winning season, but a balanced attack could slightly suppress Brady's fantasy ceiling. Note that his 570 passing attempts in 2018 were his fewest in a full season since 2010.