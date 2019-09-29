Patriots' Tom Brady: Carried by defense in Week 4 win

Brady completed 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards and an interception in Sunday's 16-10 win over Buffalo.

Brady was flummoxed by Buffalo's defense but got bailed out by his own defense and special teams, which notched four interceptions and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt. He was intercepted in the end zone from the two-yard line in the second quarter. After struggling against one of the league's toughest secondaries, Brady gets a marvelous bounce-back opportunity in Week 5 against a dreadful Redskins unit.