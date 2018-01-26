Patriots' Tom Brady: Carries no injury designation
Brady (right hand) practiced fully Friday.
Brady was a limited participant Thursday, but his full session Friday led to him be listed without an injury designation on the Patriots' final injury report of the week. The team was required to list the game statuses of its injured players Friday as if the game were to be played this Sunday. Brady is thus in the good to go category in advance Feb. 4's Super Bowl, in the absence of any setbacks. Meanwhile, star tight end Rob Gronkowski has yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol at this stage.
