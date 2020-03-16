Patriots' Tom Brady: Chargers and Bucs in mix?
Now that Brady's agent can hear from other teams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the Chargers and Buccaneers are expected inquire about potentially signing the veteran QB.
Rapoport adds that "of course New England wants him back," but in any case, Brady -- who the Patriots drafted back in 2000 -- is free to explore other options as NFL free agency looms. The 42-year-old is coming off a 2019 season in which he threw for 4,057 yards and logged a 27:8 TD:INT ratio in 16 games.
