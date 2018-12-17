Patriots' Tom Brady: Comes up short late in loss

Brady completed 25 of 36 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Patriots' 17-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Although his final line was certainly solid save for his one interception, Brady couldn't put together one of his trademark late-game comebacks against a Steelers defense that stiffened when it mattered most. The future Hall of Famer gave up the ball on downs on the Patriots' final drive, throwing three straight incompletions - a fourth was nullified by a New England penalty -- from Pittsburgh's 21-yard line. Prior to that series, Brady suffered an interception on an uncharacteristically careless throw off his back foot from the Steelers' 16-yard line and the Patriots down only four. Needless to say, the fourth-quarter stumbles were a rarity for Brady, and he'll look to bounce back in a divisional rematch against the stingy Bills secondary at home in Week 16.