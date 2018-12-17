Patriots' Tom Brady: Comes up short late in loss
Brady completed 25 of 36 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Patriots' 17-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Although his final line was certainly solid save for his one interception, Brady couldn't put together one of his trademark late-game comebacks against a Steelers defense that stiffened when it mattered most. The future Hall of Famer gave up the ball on downs on the Patriots' final drive, throwing three straight incompletions - a fourth was nullified by a New England penalty -- from Pittsburgh's 21-yard line. Prior to that series, Brady suffered an interception on an uncharacteristically careless throw off his back foot from the Steelers' 16-yard line and the Patriots down only four. Needless to say, the fourth-quarter stumbles were a rarity for Brady, and he'll look to bounce back in a divisional rematch against the stingy Bills secondary at home in Week 16.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Downplays knee issue•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for three touchdowns in loss•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go this week•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited practice session Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Tops 300 passing yards•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Removed from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15