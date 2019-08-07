Patriots' Tom Brady: Could skip preseason opener
Brady spent most of Wednesday's walk-through practice on the sideline, which "could foreshadow that he won't play" in Thursday's preseason's opener against the Lions, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Brady has had an interesting week, which included a contract extension that in fact doesn't solidify his status with the Patriots beyond the 2019 season. Additionally, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington,Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have placed their Brookline, Massachusetts home on the market. Though we won't read too much into the QB's real estate dealings, there appears to be context building in which Brady will be plenty motivated this coming season. Of course, that's not really an area of concern for the 42-year-old signal-caller, who just a few days ago tweeted out a photo of his 2000 NFL draft card. "Never forget where you came from," noted Brady, who New England took 199th overall that year. If Brady sits out Thursday's preseason contest, rookie Jarrett Stidham figures to see some action, along with veteran Brian Hoyer and perhaps Danny Etling.
