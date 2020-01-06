Patriots' Tom Brady: Dealt with foot injury down stretch
Brady played through a foot injury in addition to a lingering elbow issue over the final quarter of the Patriots' season, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Neither injury kept Brady from missing time, with the veteran signal-caller starting all 16 regular-season games along with Saturday's 20-13 loss to the Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. With that in mind, Brady's offseason training program shouldn't be interrupted in any significant way, but it's uncertain what the future might hold for the 42-year-old. Brady suggested after the postseason loss that "it's pretty unlikely" he'll retire in 2020, putting him on track to become a free agent in March. Whether the three-time MVP returns to New England for a 21st season or heads elsewhere for the first time in his career remains to be seen.
