Patriots' Tom Brady: Departure from franchise confirmed
The Patriots released statements Tuesday from CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick confirming that Brady is leaving the team, while also thanking the QB for his outstanding 20-year tenure with the franchise.
Per ESPN.com, the QB indicated earlier in the day via social media that he intended to move on from the franchise that selected him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. The 42-year-old is thus poised to sign with another team after free agency opens. The Patriots currently have QBs Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler under contract, but with Brady's departure looming, it seems likely that the team will add a veteran signal caller either via trade or free agency.
