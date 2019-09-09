Patriots' Tom Brady: Dices up Steelers' D

Brady completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 341 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.

Brady didn't need to shake off any "preseason rust" from minimal usage during the exhibition games that many signal callers appeared to have Week 1. The future Hall of Famer simply got to work and absolutely dissected a Pittsburgh secondary that had no answers for ageless wonder. Brady didn't even have the recently-signed Antonio Brown at his disposal, but he will get to add the polarizing, but undoubtedly talented wideout to the mix in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.