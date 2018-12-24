Patriots' Tom Brady: Dismisses talk of injury
Brady wouldn't confirm that he was dealing with an injury when asked Monday on the "Mut & Callahan" radio program on WEEI Boston if he was nursing a partially torn MCL in his knee, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. "I'm not getting into specifics of any injuries," Brady said. "It just doesn't make any sense."
After a dominant showing against the Dolphins in Week 14, Brady's performance has regressed over the past two contests, with the veteran signal-caller completing only 63.3 percent of his passes for 6.8 yards per attempt and a 2:3 TD:INT over that span. With New England establishing an early lead in Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills, the team followed a run-heavy game plan, which contributed to Brady turning in season lows in completions, attempts and passing yardage. It's unclear if any undisclosed injury is at the root of his struggles, but Brady said Monday he's "ready to go" for the Week 17 matchup with the Jets, so he doesn't appear to be at much risk of missing action in any case. The Patriots could elect to limit Brady's usage in practices this week, however, so don't be surprised if he pops up on the team's injury report once Wednesday arrives.
