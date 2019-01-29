Patriots' Tom Brady: Doesn't intend to retire
Brady said Sunday in an interview with ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington that he doesn't intend to retire after the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Rams.
Brady will of course reserve the right to change his mind regardless of the outcome of his ninth Super Bowl appearance, but for the moment, the 41-year-old isn't thinking of ending his Hall of Fame career while he continues to play at a high level. Even in a relative down season -- his 29 touchdown passes were his fewest in a 16-game slate since 2013 -- Brady still capably directed a potent New England offense to a 10th straight AFC East title and a third consecutive conference championship. He'll look to add a sixth ring to his ledger this weekend in Atlanta.
