Patriots' Tom Brady: Downplays elbow issue

Brady sported a wrap on his right elbow following Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but he's not worried about his Week 15 status, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "I just got hit right on my elbow," the QB noted. "It's fine. Probably be on the injury report, but I'll be there next Sunday" against the Bengals.

While there's little doubt that the QB will tough things out this coming Sunday against Cincinnati, Brady's elbow issue is something he's been managing "bordering on two months," per Michael Giardi of NFL Network. In addition to being banged up, Brady's weapons in the passing game beyond Julian Edelman and running back James White have been inconsistent and the QB will need to develop increased rapport with his secondary targets in order for New England's offense to get back on track in the wake of back-to-back losses.