Patriots' Tom Brady: Downplays elbow issue
Brady sported a wrap on his right elbow following Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but he's not worried about his Week 15 status, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "I just got hit right on my elbow," the QB noted. "It's fine. Probably be on the injury report, but I'll be there next Sunday" against the Bengals.
While there's little doubt that the QB will tough things out this coming Sunday against Cincinnati, Brady's elbow issue is something he's been managing "bordering on two months," per Michael Giardi of NFL Network. In addition to being banged up, Brady's weapons in the passing game beyond Julian Edelman and running back James White have been inconsistent and the QB will need to develop increased rapport with his secondary targets in order for New England's offense to get back on track in the wake of back-to-back losses.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Another quiet performance in loss•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Removed from injury report•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Late flurry leads to strong line•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go against Houston•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...