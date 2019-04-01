Patriots' Tom Brady: Expected to miss voluntary workouts

Brady isn't expected to participate in voluntary team workouts this offseason, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

Brady often attended the entire offseason program earlier in his career, but he waited for the start of mandatory minicamp (June 5) to report last year. The late start ultimately had no impact on his success, with the 41-year-old throwing for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to the usual first-round bye and a sixth Super Bowl victory. Brady faces a challenge in 2019 with Rob Gronkowski retiring, as the quarterback had a 115.0 passer rating on throws to his star tight end the past five seasons. The Patriots haven't made any splashy signings to replace the future Hall of Famer, but they did add some depth in the form of tight end Matt LaCosse and wide receivers Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris. The upcoming draft should bring more help, plus the team still hopes to eventually get something out of Josh Gordon (suspension).

