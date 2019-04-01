Patriots' Tom Brady: Expected to miss voluntary workouts
Brady isn't expected to participate in voluntary team workouts this offseason, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
Brady often attended the entire offseason program earlier in his career, but he waited for the start of mandatory minicamp (June 5) to report last year. The late start ultimately had no impact on his success, with the 41-year-old throwing for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to the usual first-round bye and a sixth Super Bowl victory. Brady faces a challenge in 2019 with Rob Gronkowski retiring, as the quarterback had a 115.0 passer rating on throws to his star tight end the past five seasons. The Patriots haven't made any splashy signings to replace the future Hall of Famer, but they did add some depth in the form of tight end Matt LaCosse and wide receivers Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris. The upcoming draft should bring more help, plus the team still hopes to eventually get something out of Josh Gordon (suspension).
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: First player with six Super Bowl rings•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Doesn't intend to retire•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Passes for 348 yards•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Surgical in divisional-round win•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Moves past knee issue•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses four TDs to secure bye•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...