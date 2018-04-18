Patriots' Tom Brady: Expected to play in 2018
Brady is expected to play the 2018 season, Chris Wesseling of NFL.com reports. However, Brady and his representation would like to look into a new contract. "It's not a pressing issue," Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said Wednesday. "It's not anything that is contentious right now."
The Patriots kicked off the offseason program earlier this week, but Brady wasn't present for the first time since 2010. The action added fuel to the fire that there may be discord between the quarterback and coach Bill Belichick. perhaps stemming from Brady's relationship with body coach Alex Guerrero. With a commitment to continue his career, though, Brady may be extending an olive branch as he seeks an upgrade in his contract, which has routinely been below market value. Until he reports to New England, the storyline likely will continue to be at the forefront of the NFL.
