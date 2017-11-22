Patriots' Tom Brady: Expected to play Sunday despite Achilles issue

The reason cited for Brady's absence from practice Wednesday is an Achilles issue, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

While that's a new ailment for the QB, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald suggests the injury is not a major concern and that Brady remains in line to play Sunday against the Dolphins. Brian Hoyer, the only other signal-caller on either the Patriots' roster or practice squad, is thus in line for added practice reps as long as Brady manages his current aches and pains.