Patriots' Tom Brady: Expected to play Sunday despite Achilles issue
The reason cited for Brady's absence from practice Wednesday is an Achilles issue, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
While that's a new ailment for the QB, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald suggests the injury is not a major concern and that Brady remains in line to play Sunday against the Dolphins. Brian Hoyer, the only other signal-caller on either the Patriots' roster or practice squad, is thus in line for added practice reps as long as Brady manages his current aches and pains.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...