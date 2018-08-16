Patriots' Tom Brady: Expected to play Thursday
Brady is on track to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Reiss goes on to say that "it wouldn't be a surprise if (Brady plays) fairly deep into the first half," while noting that "these things are always subject to change, but that's where things stand at this time." Given the different range of potential outcomes here, there are safer DFS plays this week, but it does appear as though Brady is poised to get his first in-game tune-up in advance of Week 1.
