Patriots' Tom Brady: Expects to play Thursday
Brady (back) said he absolutely expects to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
Brady was held out of the Pats' preseason opener with a sore back, though he may not have played even if he had been completely healthy. He'll probably only play one or two drives in Thursday's exhibition, making his first in-game appearance with a wideout group that no longer includes Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola. The Patriots used Julian Edelman (suspension), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan as the first-team wide receivers for Brian Hoyer in last week's win over Washington.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Workload increases Sunday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Sits out preseason opener with sore back•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Back on practice field•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Slated to participate in mandatory minicamp•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Not present for OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...