Patriots' Tom Brady: Expects to play Thursday

Brady (back) said he absolutely expects to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.

Brady was held out of the Pats' preseason opener with a sore back, though he may not have played even if he had been completely healthy. He'll probably only play one or two drives in Thursday's exhibition, making his first in-game appearance with a wideout group that no longer includes Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola. The Patriots used Julian Edelman (suspension), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan as the first-team wide receivers for Brian Hoyer in last week's win over Washington.