Patriots' Tom Brady: Falls to Lions
Brady completed 14 of 26 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions. He added two rushing yards on one carry.
Brady was off the mark most of the night, as reflected in his lowly 53.8 completion percentage, and his trouble keeping drives alive ultimately led the Patriots to be almost doubled by Detroit in time of possession, 39 minutes to 21. One of the quarterback's biggest problems was being protected by an offensive line that got dominated by a toothless Lions pass rush that was missing both of its starting defensive ends. The other glaring issue was Brady's lack of playmakers outside of tight end Rob Gronkowski -- especially after Rex Burkhead (neck) exited the game in the third quarter. While this latter issue could be rectified sooner than later once Julian Edelman (suspension) and Josh Gordon (coach's decision) are both fully in the fold, it's possible Brady's protection up front could be a concern all season long. Next up for New England is a Week 4 matchup with a Dolphins team that has allowed just 7.0 yards per attempt through the first three weeks of the season.
