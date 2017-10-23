Patriots' Tom Brady: Fends off Falcons

Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-7 victory over the Falcons.

Brady ensured the Falcons wouldn't be exacting revenge for the Patriots' come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl LI by repeatedly converting third downs and ultimately dicing the Atlanta secondary at an 8.7 YPA clip. His first touchdown was a simple shovel pass to Brandin Cooks, who then carried the ball 11 yards into the end zone, while Brady's second score was a perfectly-placed throw to James White from the two-yard line. With his team up 17-0 at halftime and the Falcons struggling on offense, Brady didn't really need to do much thereafter to seal the victory. The future Hall-of-Famer, who's on pace for over 4,470 passing yards and a sterling 35:5 TD-to-interception ratio, will next take aim at a Chargers defense that allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league entering Week 7.