Patriots' Tom Brady: Fends off Falcons
Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-7 victory over the Falcons.
Brady ensured the Falcons wouldn't be exacting revenge for the Patriots' come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl LI by repeatedly converting third downs and ultimately dicing the Atlanta secondary at an 8.7 YPA clip. His first touchdown was a simple shovel pass to Brandin Cooks, who then carried the ball 11 yards into the end zone, while Brady's second score was a perfectly-placed throw to James White from the two-yard line. With his team up 17-0 at halftime and the Falcons struggling on offense, Brady didn't really need to do much thereafter to seal the victory. The future Hall-of-Famer, who's on pace for over 4,470 passing yards and a sterling 35:5 TD-to-interception ratio, will next take aim at a Chargers defense that allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league entering Week 7.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Tosses two scores in divisional win•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Set to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Nonparticipant at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Nursing left shoulder injury•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...