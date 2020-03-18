Patriots' Tom Brady: Finalizes deal with Tampa
Brady finalized a contract Wednesday with the Buccaneers that pays him up to $30 million on an annual basis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The exact terms of Brady's deal aren't fully known, but he's presumably joining the club on a two-year pact. The deal should become official at some point after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when free agents are first eligible to sign contracts after passing physicals. Though Brady saw his passing efficiency dip considerably in his final year with New England (60.8 completion percentage, 6.6 yards per attempt), the 42-year-old should at least benefit from a major upgrade in skill-position talent as he heads to Tampa Bay.
