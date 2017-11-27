Patriots' Tom Brady: Fires four touchdowns in win
Brady completed 18 of 28 passes for 227 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins. He also lost four yards on five rushes and fumbled twice, losing one.
Brady turned in yet another trademark efficient performance, connecting with eight different pass catchers and firing his quartet of scores to three different players over each quarter. He connected with Rob Gronkowski from five and 15 yards in the first and third period, respectively, while finding Rex Burkhead (one yard) and Brandin Cooks (five yards) in the second and fourth quarters. A rare interception and a snap that went right by him and into the end zone -- resulting in a Dolphins touchdown -- were the only blemishes on his afternoon. Brady has multiple touchdown passes in three straight and five of his last six games overall, and he now boasts a sparkling 26:3 TD:INT for the season. He'll look to continue producing against the Bills in a Week 13 road tilt.
