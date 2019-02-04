Patriots' Tom Brady: First player with six Super Bowl rings

Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. He also lost two yards on two rushes and fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.

It won't go down as the most aesthetically pleasing of his many Super Bowl appearances by any stretch, but Brady, unsurprisingly, made key passes when it counted most. The future Hall of Famer did have a rocky first several minutes of the game, getting intercepted on New England's first possession and then losing the ball on a sack later in the first quarter. That fumble was recovered by the offense, however, and Brady remained mistake-free from that point forward. Then, he led scoring marches of five and nine plays in the fourth quarter, with the former featuring a perfect 29-yard touch pass down the left sideline to Rob Gronkowski that took the ball down to the Rams' two-yard line. Brady also managed to make a barrage of key completions to Julian Edelman throughout the contest despite facing heavy pressure from the Rams all evening long. Brady now has a record six Super Bowl rings, and given that he'd already ruled out any chance of retirement prior to Sunday's game, he'll undoubtedly be ready to begin building toward a seventh when OTAs kick off this spring.