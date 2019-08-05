Patriots' Tom Brady: Gets a raise for 2019

Though Brady's new deal ups his pay by $8 million this season, the QB "acknowledged how the deal doesn't tie him to the franchise beyond the 2019 season," ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. "It's a unique situation I'm in -- 20th year with the same team, I'll be 42 years old. So pretty much uncharted territory for everybody," Brady noted Monday. "I'm going to go out there and do the best I can this year and see what happens."

The report adds that while Brady's new contract can be technically viewed as a two-year extension through the 2021 campaign, it's notable that 2020 and 2021 are "void years." As a result, it's expected that the two sides will revisit terms in advance of the 2020 season. With that in mind, Reiss relays that the Patriots have agreed to not use their franchise tag on Brady. In any case, the signal-caller's new deal both gets him a raise this year and grants the franchise some extra salary-cap space. Heading into the coming season, Brady no longer has star tight end Rob Gronkowski to throw to, plus the team's wideout corps beyond Julian Edelman (thumb) is fluid, so it wouldn't surprise us to see the team run a balanced attack, taking advantage of a deep and versatile backfield. Brady has thrived in a "spread the ball around" offense before, but he's coming off a campaign in which he attempted 570 passes, his fewest in a full season since 2010. He has therefore seen his ADP fall to the point where he's no longer being drafted like a QB1, at least in shallower formats.