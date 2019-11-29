Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go against Houston
Brady (elbow) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Texans after practicing fully Friday.
Brady logged a limited practice Thursday, but that was evidently maintenance-related based on his full participation Friday. Who he'll be throwing to this weekend isn't quite as clear, given that Mohamed Sanu (ankle), Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Julian Edelman (shoulder) are among the 17 players the team lists as questionable this week. With that in mind, we'd expect Edelman to be fine and it appears as though Dorsett should be available. Meanwhile, Sanu seems to be trending in the right direction, but we're not prepared to sign off on him returning to action this weekend just yet. Ideally, added clarity on the trio's status will arrive prior to the first wave of games Sunday, with the Patriots facing the Texans at 8:20 ET that evening.
